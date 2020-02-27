Monroe County Commissioner Sylvia Murphy joined Monroe County Facilities Maintenance at Harry Harris Park in Key Largo on Saturday night to turn the lights on for the first time since Hurricane Irma.
“The facilities maintenance crew has been working tirelessly since the hurricane to get our parks and beaches back to their pre-hurricane glory,” said Willie DeSantis, Director of Facilities Maintenance. “Each milestone, like this one, is filled with the hard work of our employees.”
Hurricane Irma severely damaged the entire oceanfront park. The Monroe County Facilities Maintenance crew worked diligently last year to have the park reopened for Little League season, now games and practices that run past sunset can be completed. Repairs to Wilkinson Point and the swim area jetty are in the design phase.
