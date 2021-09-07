Miami-Dade County Commissioners on Sept. 1 adopted a resolution
sponsored by Commissioner Kionne McGhee, agreeing to lease property for use by the Florida Army National Guard.
The lease agreement, between Miami-Dade County and the Armory Board of the State of Florida, will allow the Florida Army National Guard to build and staff military facilities, which may include a communications and logistics readiness center, aviation readiness center, and an engineering and administration building, while relocating approximately 500 personnel from other areas of Florida to the new destination.
The property, about 70 acres of County-owned land, is situated adjacent to the Homestead Air Reserve Base.
The agreement will allow the National Guard to have a greater presence in the County, boosting security and the disaster response to help the public.
