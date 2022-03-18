Le Jardin’s motto, “Planting Seeds for the Future”, is realized literally every day as they have spent the past two decades providing services for over 10,000 families in the Homestead and Florida City areas. Their programs of “Birth through Age 5 Education” ensure school readiness while “Family Well-Being” focuses on stability for the entire family and contributes to school readiness. “Health Services and Referrals” help ensure healthy children and their “Community Involvement” has been praised by families, community leaders, and other non-profit organizations.
Less than a year ago, the Homestead City Council moved forward to allow Le Jardin to lease two of the derelict buildings at the old YMCA site at Harris Field. They had been in competition with sixty-two other applicants for a $31 million federal grant to enable them to expand their operations through new facilities and new hires. (News Leader article, “Council Agreeable to LeJardin Renting YMCA Building”, by Larry Diehl, Apr 16, 2021)
The public announcement for the Florida Department of Health Child Care Food Program was sent this week. “Le Jardin announces its intent to participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child Care Food Program, which is a federally funded program that reimburses childcare providers for serving nutritious meals and snacks to enrolled, eligible children. Meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants enrolled at the center(s) listed below, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.” This program will serve Buildings 200 and 400, 1034 NE 8th St, Homestead.
Glenda Gonzalez-Pino, Special Projects Administrator, provided an update of the timeline. “Our takeover of building 200 and 400 in Harris Field and the purchase of a new facility in Florida City, means that we will have the opportunity to reach more families in our community and continue to provide comprehensive services. The facility in Harris Field is scheduled to open on April 4th and the Florida City facility, located at 580 W Davis Pkwy, is scheduled to open in early May.
Any family in need of assistance or wishing to apply can call 305.245.7299.
As Homestead experiences unprecedented growth, it is imperative that we continue to serve the most vulnerable.”
There is a new initiative for health care as well. “Not only are we focusing on facilities, but we are also revolutionizing the way our children receive health care and therapy. Later this year, Le Jardin will launch its Mobile Health Bus, followed by the Mental Health Service Bus in 2023. Designed with our families in mind, parents will have the ability to book an appointment through our app for their child to be seen on the bus, drop them off at one of our centers, and have peace of mind knowing they will be in the best hands to receive care. Collaborations are in development with multiple universities and private providers who understand us and our commitment to the families we serve and the community.”
They have been actively hiring for months and still have more than thirty vacancies ranging from teachers, behavior specialists, curriculum specialists, and family workers to cook aides. The list and more information can be seen at www.lejardinccinc.org
A dimension not everyone is familiar with is the annual Art Auction Fundraiser and there is a major shift for this year. “As a way to drive awareness of Le Jardin's mission to improve the quality of life for the most vulnerable children, Le Jardin's Board of Directors along with the Executive Director, Eduardo Berrones, took a quantum leap forward and decided to take our annual fundraiser to the prestigious Rubell Museum for the first time. Art Night at the Rubell, taking place on April 27, will immerse guests in a unique cultural experience when the work of world-renown artists and Le Jardin's talented teachers, children, and families co-exist for one night. All of the proceeds will benefit Le Jardin's Early Head Start and Head Start program.”
To learn more about how Le Jardin supports families, go to www.lejardinccinc.org; Tel: (305) 245-7299.
