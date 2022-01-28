Inspections would be required for many condominium buildings and other multifamily residences statewide under “minimum” steps lawmakers are considering in response to last year’s deadly Champlain Towers South collapse in Miami-Dade County.
“There needs to be a minimum standard throughout the state so this doesn't happen,” Bradley said. “We have half a million condo units in our state that are between 40 and 50 years old, more than (100,000) that are 50 years old or greater. And there is no requirement that they be inspected.”
Among the proposed changes, multifamily residences of more than three stories located within three miles of the coast would require structural inspections after 20 years and every seven subsequent years.
Other multifamily residential buildings greater than three stories would need to have initial “milestone” inspections by the 30th year after receiving certificates of occupancy and every 10 years after that.
Also, all multifamily residential buildings opened before July 1, 1992, would need to have initial inspections performed by architects or engineers by Dec. 31, 2024.
The idea of broader recertification programs has gained traction since the summer, as the state estimates 2 million people in Florida
reside in more than 912,000 condominium units that are 30 years or older. Another 141,773 condominium units --- of the 1.5 million units in the state --- are between 20 and 30 years old.
The state Department of Business and Professional Regulation said inspections in Miami-Dade and Broward counties run from $2,000 to $4,000 for small commercial buildings to $20,000 to $40,000 for 15- to 20-story structures.
Included in Bradley’s bill is a proposed requirement that inspection reports be submitted to each unit owner and building officials of the local governments.
“If there's a building that's been sitting there for 20, 30 yearsand, we all have a vested interest in somebody that knows what they're looking at going into that building, making sure everything's OK,” Douglas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.