House and Senate Democrats this week filed proposals to expand instructional hours in the state’s voluntary pre-kindergarten program.
Public and private providers that participate in the voucher-based program would be required under the proposals to offer 1,440 instructional hours per school year, an increase from the currently required 540 hours.
The change would mean pre-kindergarten students would receive eight-hour days of instruction, rather than partial days.
“I’m proposing that we expand the pre-kindergarten to a full day. After all, who works three hours a day? This would go a long way towards helping ensure that no child falls behind and parents can get back to work,” Senate sponsor Annette Taddeo said in a statement Wednesday. The bills also seek to extend summer pre-kindergarten programs from 300 to 480 instructional hours per term.
