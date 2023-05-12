The Florida Senate has given final approval to a bill that would lead to many high-school students seeing later school start times in the future.
The Senate voted 38-2 to pass the bill (HB 733), which was approved March 31 by the House. Sen. Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, and Sen. Geraldine Thompson, D-Windermere, cast the dissenting votes.
The bill would prevent middle schools from beginning the “instructional day” earlier than 8 a.m., while high schools would be barred from starting the school day before 8:30 a.m. The changes would have to go into effect by July 2026.
About 48 percent of Florida’s public high schools start school before 7:30 a.m., according to the Legislature’s Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability.
Another 19 percent of high schools start between 7:30 a.m. and 7:59 a.m. Some senators Thursday raised questions about how the changes would affect issues such as student transportation and after-school jobs.
But supporters have pointed to studies that say later start times would benefit high-school students.
“What we’re doing now (with earlier start times) is not what’s best for our kids, for the adolescents especially,” Senate sponsor Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, said. “It’s the ‘how’ that can be the hard challenge and the logistics of that and how we make this happen.”
Burgess said the bill would give a three-year “glide path” to address concerns before the requirements would take effect. The measure is ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
