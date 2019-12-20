Earlier this week, Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) officers responded to a residence on Loeb Ave, MM104, in Key Largo.
The family at the home had a large Burmese Python Snake in their yard.
FWC Officers caught the python that measured over 9 foot long and removed it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.