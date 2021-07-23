“Who’s preferred alternative?” - Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace
Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) project engineers held a final public hearing on a proposed design to widen the turnpike from Campbell Drive to south of Palm Drive on U.S.1 on Tuesday July 20.
Over a hundred people gathered in the Champion’s Club of the Homestead Miami Speedway to hear and comment on FDOT’s virtual presentation and to have employees of Stanley consultants answer their questions.
The study is on widening the turnpike to three lanes, north and southbound, from Campbell Drive to the turnpike’s end at Florida City to relieve congestion. FDOT traffic volume estimates expect his this fix to be needed by 2025.
Additionally, a partial interchange at Lucy Street/328th Street would be constructed from donated land. There would be a southbound turnpike off-ramp and a northbound on-ramp at this location to channel local traffic away from the southern US1 corridor.
Finally, a tolled turnpike fly-over constructed across the U.S.1/Palm Drive intersection would return to ground level 1800 feet south of Palm Drive near the current Racetrac gas station. The twenty-foot elevated roadway would have one lane in each direction. This project adds turnpike capacity for future traffic volumes through 2045.
Termed the ‘Florida City By-pass’ in comments, this $224 million alternative to be built by 2028 brought unanimous public opposition at the hearing.
Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace and Homestead Mayor Steve Losner both spoke in opposition to the bypass portion of the turnpike widening.
Mayor Wallace called the FDOT plan a “paper solution.”
“But I’m not Mayor on paper,” Mayor Wallace said. “This destructive plan is already killing Florida City economically today. How can this be the preferred plan when nobody prefers it?”
“I’ve been in continuous contact with all government representatives and I’ve never seen as many public officials from across the spectrum as united as they are on this issue,” said Mayor Losner. “There are better and cheaper ways to accomplish what they’re trying to do. This bypass needs to stop.”
A spokesperson for Congressman Carlos Jimenez said Jimenez is not in favor of this proposal, and asked who was in favor of these road improvements? As to the economics of the project, the representative spoke for the Congressman and said he hasn’t met one person who likes the preferred alternative.
A first public hearing was held January 21, 2020 prior to the pandemic attended by 121 people and generating 27 written comments.
The by-pass would need 15 additional acres for right of way, relocate one commercial site, and require the purchase of 17 property parcels. No wetlands would be taken and the project has minimal impact on wildlife.
FDOT said the need for noise walls would be re-evaluated during design but two neighborhoods north of a widened turnpike and one to the south would be impacted.
FDOT engineers noted two U-turn areas along the bypass to allow traffic to revisit southbound businesses along US1.
Mayor Losner said, “The majority of drivers are towing boats or are in motorhomes so making engineered U-turns is almost impossible.”
A business owner representing several hundred local jobs noted the difficulties of traffic U-turns, and preferred the “People’s solution” to the US1 corridor congestion. He also said, “What are these ten other alternatives to this “preferred route”? What are they? No one’s seen them. What is this obsession to moving people to the Keys that the Keys don’t want?”
Leif Gunderson of Homestead promoted his “People’s Plan”, a three point plan to relieve traffic backup that appears significantly cheaper that FDOT’s preferred alternative. This plan advocates widening the existing southbound turnpike exit ramp to two lanes, building a dedicated left turn ramp over northbound US1 for eastbound Palm Drive traffic, and adding a new third lane to southbound US1 from Burger King to Krome Avenue to reduce congestion for traffic visiting local businesses.
Jon Ward, Florida City’s CRA Director, said, “I’m in the business of building cities through economic development. This unattractive Great Wall of Misfortune down the median strip kills the community, depreciates land values, and murders businesses. Several development projects have already gone home over this bypass.”
Robert Moehling of Robert is Here commented that the preferred plan’s construction for two and half years, “that everyone knows will take five years”. He said it’s time for everyone to ask for the address of the Governor and write letters to him in opposition to the plan. “I’ve been on that corner for 62 years,” he added, “but after this, I’m done.”
Mayor Wallace stated, “Where is the two and half years of business disruption insurance or money allocated for the lost business during construction?”
Florida City resident Harriet Devine asked to see the environmental impact study that included the economic impact to the city and county tax bases. A five year building plan presumably covered these impacts. She also asked to see federal DOT’s specific input on the preferred alternative.
Supporting the “People’s design” as a less damaging alternative, she contended FDOT’s traffic flow studies were invalid if conducted from 2018 during the yeas of construction to eastbound Palm Drive and the canal fill-in.
Mayor Losner concluded that “When it comes to the bypass, Homestead stands with Florida City because of the hundreds of employees that live in Homestead,” he said. “I will not stand silently by while the social fabric of the community is ripped apart by this project. We truly believe there are viable alternatives to the bypass including the proposed interchange at Lucy Street.”
FDOT’s planning schedule states the final documented study for the turnpike widening will be issued during the final quarter of 2021.
Mayor Wallace added, “I’m not waiting for any more public hearings. I’m talking to political leaders crossing both sides of the aisle because I’m responsible for the welfare of the citizens of Florida City. These people cannot be the sacrificial lambs to solve the problem of traffic congestion.”
At the conclusion of the public hearing, FDOT broadcast copies of virtual comments made during ZOOM coverage of the turnpike widening project. FDOT noted official written comments on the project are due to FDOT by July 30, 2021.
Mailing address for written comments:
- Governor Ron DeSantis, The Capitol, 400 South Monroe Street, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0001.
- Kevin J. Thibault, P.E., Secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation, 605 Suwannee Street, Tallahassee, FL 32399-0450.
- FDOT District 6 Secretary Stacy Miller, 1000 NW 111 Avenue, Miami, FL 33172
