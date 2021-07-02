The nonprofit organization Branches in Miami-Dade County, which offers opportunities for families and their children to break the cycle of generational poverty through educational programs, received a technology update recently with the donation of 55 new laptops from UnitedHealthcare.
UnitedHealthcare’s Florida Health Plan CEO Michael Lawton dropped in at the Branches location in Florida City, where 20 of the new laptops were set up and ready to go in the education room.
Two other South Florida Branches locations in South Miami and North Miami together received 35 laptops.
Families and their children who are in need of student, family, and financial stability services will benefit from the donation.
The donation is part of UnitedHealthcare’s computer donation program taking place across Florida. Since COVID-19, online access is necessary as more people use computers for medical visits, education, avoiding isolation, and more.
For neighborhoods where access to these tools are limited, the need for computers has never been greater.
As a health care company, UnitedHealthcare’s mission is to help people live healthier lives and make the health care system work better for everyone.
Many may not consider technology a health issue; but it really is – especially if people don’t have access to a computer.
