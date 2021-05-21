On Monday evening Christina Lasasimma, who represented Laos in the Miss Universe Pageant held Sunday at the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood FL, was welcomed to Homestead with a reception and dinner at Bangkok Cuisine.
As part of her visit to the United States Miss Lasasimma wanted to meet with the Laotian Community in South Florida. Her team contacted Pon Washington, Bangkok Cuisine’s owner, based both on the excellence of the Thai and Laotian food that she serves and her connections in the community.
Pon said that she, her family, and the restaurant staff were happy to host the event.
Christina, an Influencer and Entertainment Promoter in Vientiane, the capitol of Laos, told the News Leader that for her the highlight of the pageant was, “Getting to know the other girls and hearing their many varied stories.”
She continued, “It was amazing that we even had the competition with all of the problems COVID has brought.”
Andrea Meza of Mexico was crowned as Miss Universe.
Homestead Mayor Steve Losner was on hand to welcome Lasasimma. He commented, “It is so nice to be able to now come out to greet our visitors and acknowledge their accomplishments.”
