The annual South Dade Chamber of Commerce Ladies Of Legacy Leadership Luncheon was Thursday, March 23, 2023, once again hosted by Mercedes-Benz, Cutler Bay.
Lisa Greer, Chamber Chair, welcomed the attendees. After opening ceremonies, Greer introduced Cutler Bay Mayor Tim Meerbott. He spoke of
notable women holding positions of Lieutenant Governor of Florida, U.S. and State legislators, Miami-Dade County Mayor, and Commissioners. “When it comes to decisionmakers in South Florida, it’s great company to be in even if I am in the minority.”
Greer read segments from impressive biographies of the six women who not only succeed professionally and balance family life, but are also each active in numerous non-profits.
Holly Raschein, Mayor Pro Tem, Monroe County, District 5, was the event Moderator. Originally from Alaska, she served as the Florida State Representative from District 120 and held other positions within the State House. She is currently involved in County government and with multiple local businesses.
Danielle Cohen-Higgins, District 8 Miami-Dade County Commissioner, daughter of Jamaican immigrants, is an attorney, wife, mother, and business owner. She grew up in public housing, attended public school, and was the first in her family to graduate college. Her academic excellence has been reflected in her career. Her County Commissioner initiatives are focused on improving the economy and quality of life for families and individuals.
Caroline O’Connor, President of Business Operations, Miami Marlins, has been with the Marlins for six years and is only the second woman in Major League Baseball to hold that position. Her strong business background and commitment to community outreach are part of what she uses to guide the
Marlins’ leadership team in their operational objectives and finding
innovative means for sustainable growth.
Ana Cabrera, DNP, ACNP-BC, NEA-BC, CCRN, is Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer for Homestead Hospital, Baptist Health System. She overseas more than 800 employees. Her Masters in Nursing, Acute Care Nurse Practitioner and Doctorate in Nursing Practice are combined with certifications as Critical Care Registered Nurse and Nurse Executive Advanced.
Selma Rabelo is Vice President Corporate Product, Compliance &
Innovation for Resia. Originally from Brazil, she was former Senior Development Director for the multi-billion-dollar international construction conglomerate Odebrecht. In 2016 she relocated to be with Resia. Among other awards, in 2021 she was named as one of the Most Influential Women in Real Estate in the US and earlier this year named as Influential Business Woman by South Florida Business Journal.
Tynisa Eleby, Senior Lead Outreach Consultant, Military & Family Support, Special Operations Command (SOCSOUTH), grew up as child in a military family and married a career Air Force member. She worked in government and civilian sectors, and is responsible for development, coordination, and
evaluation of programs and services that enhance quality of life for military members and their families.
Although each woman has a unique story of their respective paths to success,
common themes and traits emerged to seven specific questions addressed by one or more panelists as time allowed.
“What is the biggest lesson learned in your career and what do you still need to learn?”
Cabrera led with her decision as seen in her multiple advanced degrees and certifications. “To continue to grow in education that opened more opportunities,” she said, and intends to continue to improve despite all her accomplishments.
Rabela added, “Your position is where you are, not who you are. If you can succeed once, you can again.” She explained her move to Reisa meant
taking, “ten steps back professionally”, before gaining a position equal to her previous.
The Commissioner’s response to, “Where do you want to see yourself in five years?”, was immediate. “I see myself here. I can serve two four-year terms and I am still serving the community.” She later spoke of why women should be involved in public office at whatever level. Although fifty-one percent of the population is female, generally less than thirty percent hold public office.
O’Connor emphasized there is more diversity in the sports world now when asked, “In industries typically led by men, how is what you do in leadership open the way for other women?” She enjoys gatherings like the luncheon to spread the word and urged showing confidence in yourself and being
comfortable are key when you are the only woman in the room.
Eleby had her dreams early in life. “Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your 13-year-old self?” She pursued and achieved those dreams and would tell her younger self, “To know you are enough; you are growing and developing.”
Advice from others included, “Don’t be so intense”; “Understand life will change and not go the way you plan,”; “Find something you love and don’t put so much pressure on yourself.”
“What do you believe is the single greatest barrier to women becoming leaders?” There was consensus that women need to support women; not just with talk, but with helping each other along the way.
Rabela noted, “We need to learn more how to play the power game. Men have been doing this for centuries and we have only really been at it for about forty years.”
Four of the five panelists and Raschein agreed their mothers were the answer to, “Who was the single greatest inspiration to you and why?” They told stories of strength, role modeling, and instilling values and confidence.
Cabrera took much of her inspiration from early leaders she learned from.
In the wrap-up of, “How do you stay grounded, balance your life, and take care of yourself?”, this is often difficult to do. Points stressed were, “Learn to set boundaries, and don’t feel guilty to prioritize your family or yourself.”
