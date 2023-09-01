In partnership with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Highway Patrol, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will be out in force keeping an eye out for drunk or impaired drivers.
In the Keys — where there is one road in and one road out, and few alternatives to U.S. 1 when traveling any distance at all — drunk driving is a particularly dangerous activity.
All of the Marine Units will be deployed, patrolling Keys waters through the three-day weekend. They expect large crowds on the water as well as at marinas and boat ramps. Be patient.
A reminder to mariners: Boating drunk can also land you in jail.
Putting people in jail is not their goal, although they will if necessary.
Monroe County ranks in the top 25 counties in the state for traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists.
In an effort to protect the safety of these most vulnerable road users, the Sheriff’s Office will conduct High Visibility Enforcement Details during the period of Aug. 28, 2023, through May 10, 2024, at high pedestrian and bicycle crash locations in Key Largo, Marathon, and Stock Island. These areas are over-represented in traffic crashes.
The details are funded through a contract with the University of North Florida in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation’s focused initiative to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety.
The goal of this enforcement effort is to increase awareness of and compliance with traffic laws that protect the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists.
• Drivers, obey speed limits, never drive impaired, and always watch for pedestrians and bicyclists.
• Bicyclists, obey traffic laws, ride in the direction of traffic, and use lights when riding at night.
• Pedestrians, cross in crosswalks or at intersections, obey pedestrian signals, and make sure you are visible to drivers when walking at night.
