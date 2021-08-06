A great many things have changed since 1932 when First National Bank of Homestead opened with Max Losner as one of the officers. A constant for four generations, however, has been the Losner family name within the community.
In the crowd that gathered Wednesday, July 28th at the Krome Avenue Branch of what is now South State Bank, everyone present was there for the announcement that the branch was being named in honor of William “Bill” Losner. Unlike his father, Paul, who followed in Max’s footsteps, Bill initially
intended another career. Tradition did win out around 1957 and for a few years three generations of Losners were working at the bank at the same time. Decades passed as the bank became First National Bank of South Florida. Homestead prospered, then suffered through Hurricane Andrew when the strength of a community bank was greatly needed to help in the wake of devastation. With recovery came other changes and in 2016 Losner finally took retirement after negotiating a deal with Center State Bank, which South State Bank subsequently acquired.
Even though Bill Losner was retired, his assistance was of great support to David Pruna, Senior Vice President and Regional President, South State Bank. “He was the first one to open his arms to me,” Pruna said as part of his remarks. “For a kid from Miami, this was a big difference. Homestead is a tight-knit community where everyone knows everyone. This gentleman who is so important to the history of the community took the time to help me
transition.”
Pruna previously explained the bank was in a position to redecorate and enhance a branch, and when he was asked for his recommendation there was no question it should be the building that had been Losner’s headquarters for First National Bank of Florida. “In bringing this branch back to life, it will be a beacon for the community.”
Although Mr. Losner was unable to attend the ceremony, his wife Doylene, sons Jeffrey, Steven and his wife Lori, and their son, Max, were present. A small plaque to commemorate the occasion was given to the family and a larger one will soon be placed inside the bank.
“If my father was here, he would say, it wasn’t me, it was the team; the first team,” Mayor Steve Losner said to smiles and nods.
Homestead attorney John Maas reflected on his long friendship and association with Bill. “What a tremendous, well-deserved honor for a great man who has meant so much to our community and has been a great leader.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.