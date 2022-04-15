The Kiwanis Club of Homestead-South Dade, one of the area’s most active community service organizations, supplied personal hygiene kits to nearly 200 camp-bound middle and high school students heading to Branches’ Oasis Spring Break Camp in Leesburg, Florida.
“When Branches approached us, we were anxious to help,” said SouthState Bank’s Terri Stockwell, former Club president who coordinated the Kiwanis effort. “These kids lead challenging lives and having the basic necessities made it easier for them to enjoy the Oasis camp.”
Each kit included a wide variety of items, including toothpaste/toothbrush, dental floss, mouthwash, soap, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, hand sanitizer and razors (for the boys) and feminine products (for the girls).
The 2022 Oasis Camp at the Warren W. Willis United Methodist Camp—the first one in three years because of the pandemic—was the 20th annual event for the organization and its largest.
“Sadly, camp was canceled last minute in 2020 and not held in 2021 due to COVID-19,” said Branches Senior Vice President of Development Isabelle Pike. “Many of our current high school students who have missed out the last two years were extremely excited to finally get a chance to attend Oasis.
“The camp is truly meaningful because the experience gives campers the rare opportunity to travel and be away from home. Many campers sleep in their own bed for the first time at Oasis. And for them to have these beautiful hygiene kits supplied by Kiwanis makes the camp experience even more meaningful.”
All three Branches Location, including the Florida City location—which serves more than 450 kids each day—have benefitted from the generosity of Trish and Dan Bell. The couple have donated more than $8 million to Branches over the last 15 years, including nearly $33,000 this year to cover the cost of the 2022 Oasis Camp.
For more information on Branches, contact Pike via email, ipike@branchesfl.org or via phone, (305) 442-8306 ex 1002. For more information on the Kiwanis Club of Homestead-South Dade, contact current president Emily Guzman via email, emilycintado@gmail.com or via phone, (786) 399-4161.
