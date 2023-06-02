Karina Rojo is one of the most talented graduating seniors from Homestead Senior High School. She earned a 4.9 GPA and performed very well in her math and english classes. Rojo had the fifth highest GPA in her class and she had perfect attendance. She took advanced placement classes in English and made several presentations on her research projects. Rojo will attend Florida International University this fall where she plans to study for a career in pediatric nursing.
“I have been part of the nursing program at Homestead High and I really want to pursue a career in this field,” said Rojo.
She was a member of the National Honor Society and was involved in Achieve Miami, a program that provides service opportunities for high school students. Rojo tutored elementary school children. “I want be able to help children in my career as a pediatric nurse,” she said.
Rojo was among a group of high school seniors who received a $1,000 scholarship from the Kiwanis Club of Homestead during a recent meeting. They were selected for the scholarships based on their service activities, grades and extra curricular activities, according to Mia DeVane, chairperson of the Club’s Scholarship Committee.
Yareimy Delatorre was another scholarship winner. She earned a 4.2 GPA and was in the top ten percent of her class at Homestead High School. She was part of the Hospitality and Tourism program, was the vice president with DECA, a business oriented club and works at a restaurant. She has been a leader in an organization known as Heart for Charity.
“I want to become an elementary school teacher and work with children in the second and third grade. I also may want to pursue a career in business administration.” said Delatorre.
She will attend Miami-Dade College in the fall.
Destiny Bethel earned a 4.2 GPA and was captain of the Homestead High cheerleading team. She enjoys studying English and was a part of the school’s yearbook staff.
“I enjoy writing. I had some good times in high school. I enjoyed cheering for the football team.” said Bethel.
She will attend the University of South Florida this fall.
Dymond Beeler earned a 4.5 GPA at Homestead High and played on the flag football team. She will attend FAMU this fall and plans to pursue a career in nursing.
Joshua Bedoyah earned a 4.1 GPA at Homestead and played on the school’s soccer team. He enjoys studying science and is looking forward to attending FIU in the fall.
Makayla Walters earned a 4.7 GPA at Homestead and plans to study psychology and math at Florida State University this fall.
Ashley Mas graduated from MAST Academy at Homestead. She earned a 4.2 GPA and did very well in math and science classes. She was secretary for the National Hispanic Honor Society, secretary for the Green Club, historian for the National Social Studies Honor Society and was a member of Best Buddies. She plans to study for a medical career and will attend FIU this fall.
