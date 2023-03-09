Please be advised due to the water main break in the Upper Keys, court operations at the Plantation Key Courthouse and the Marathon Courthouse are temporarily shut down. All in-person court scheduled for March 9, 2023, will be re-noticed.
The tax collector’s Plantation Key and Marathon offices are closed today. Hours of operation at the Big Pine Key satellite office in the Winn-Dixie shopping plaza will be extended until 4:45 pm today.
As of now, all other Monroe County government operations are open, including libraries, building and permitting, and other offices, although bathroom and water use may be limited at facilities.
From the school board: School was canceled today for four schools: Plantation Key School and Stanley Switlik Elementary (Marathon), Coral Shores High School (Plantation Key) and Marathon High School. All other schools are operating normally at this time.
From Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Expect traffic delays and backups at MM 92 due to FKAA water-related repairs.
No boil water notices are in effect for residents or businesses at this time.
