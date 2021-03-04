A snorkeler near Craig Key at Mile Marker 72 reported finding a floating bale Wednesday afternoon.
The Sheriff’s Office was notified at approximately 1:50 p.m.
The Sheriff’s Office notified the U.S. Border Patrol who responded and found the bale contained 25 bricks of cocaine. All the bricks weighed at a total of 68 pounds.
U.S. Border Patrol valued the drugs at more than $1.5 million.
(0) comments
