Monroe County Mayor Craig Cates and the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) proclaim this week as Dark Sky Week.
The BOCC encourages residents, businesses, and visitors to discover and celebrate the Florida Keys' night sky and learn about responsible lighting practices that prevent and reduce light pollution.
Artificial lighting and light pollution cause adverse environmental impacts, including wasting natural resources, energy, and money. It also impacts wildlife, including sea turtles nesting along the Florida coastline, birds migrating through the Atlantic flyway, and other animals foraging across South Florida.
