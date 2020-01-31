Keys Crime Rate down significantly for 2019

Numbers compiled by the Sheriff’s Office show a continuing decrease in overall crime of 13.6 percent for 2019 in Monroe County.
The clearance rate of crimes in 2019 was 43 percent, up from an outstanding 38.3 percent for 2018.
Put another way: The instances of reported crime has never been lower while our ability to solve crime has never been higher.
And for perspective: The Sheriff’s Office has a clearance rate that is approximately 51 percent higher than the state average. (The state
average is 25.3%)
This solve-rate on crimes has improved steadily over the years.
In 2012, the clearance rate stood at 24.2%. It has improved each subsequent year.
“I’m very happy to report our clearance rates — the reported figures for the crimes solved in
Monroe County — continues to climb even higher as we are at approximately double the state average,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “I’m also excited that the men and women who work at this agency can see the fruits of their labor. The hard work and community policing pays off. I know those men and women are looking forward to an even better 2020.”
The Sheriff’s Office saw burglaries drop from 110 to 86 reported instances, while larceny crimes, which include theft, shoplifting, theft from a motor vehicle and bicycle thefts, dropped from 689 to 557 reported instances.
Some violent crimes saw an increase and others decreased; crimes like murder, rape and robbery occur in extremely low numbers in Monroe County, so a difference of just a few crimes can make a big difference in percentage of increase or decrease from year to year.
These numbers are reported to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The FDLE compiles all such statistics for the state of Florida each year. These figures represent all areas of Monroe County excluding the city of Key West. The Key West Police Department submits their own similar report to FDLE.
There are two ways to clear a case: by arrest or "Cleared by Exception", which means an offender has been identified but there is something beyond the agency's control which keeps that offender from being arrested. An example would be that the offender is dead, extradition from another jurisdiction is denied, or the case involves a juvenile offender who cannot be charged for some reason.
