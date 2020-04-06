Due to the presence of counterfeit reentry stickers over the weekend, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office began stopping vehicles with reentry stickers at the checkpoint. More than 200 reentry stickers were confiscated and motorists who had no additional documentation to prove they had a viable reason to be in the Keys were reminded that the Florida Keys are closed to visitors, and they turned around.
All residential reentry sticker distribution has been suspended in Monroe County, including at Monroe County Fire Rescue stations and the Monroe County Tax Collector’s offices.
Many motorists with the confiscated stickers stated they bought the stickers in Miami. None of those stopped with counterfeit stickers had a legitimate or legal reason to enter the Florida Keys.
Deputies are seizing all counterfeit stickers. As a result, residents will need further documented proof of residency other than the reentry sticker to enter the Florida Keys. A reentry sticker alone is no longer adequate means to get through the checkpoint alone.
According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 788 cars were turned around in the first 48 hours, and an estimated 2,000 people. By Friday, April 3rd at 10 a.m. a total of 1,931 cars have been turned around. Before the checkpoint started on Friday morning, the Florida Department of Transportation traffic counters were about 47-49 percent of average traffic flow for this time of year. Since the checkpoint was enacted, the traffic counters are at 23-26 percent of the average traffic flow for this time of year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.