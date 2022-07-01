For the second year in a row, the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners approved Key West International Airport’s sponsorship of five Independence Day fireworks displays throughout the Florida Keys. Funds come from the airport’s enterprise revenue fund, comprised of passenger user fees earmarked specifically for promotional activities.
In addition they will sponsor the Race World Offshore Key West Championships taking place Nov. 6-13, 2022; the Naval Air Station Key West Southernmost Air Spectacular set for April 2023; and the annual Wounded
Warriors Ride, which typically takes place in January.
County-sponsored Independence Day events include:
Key West
Since 1976, the Rotary Club of Key West has presented the Key West’s annual fireworks show. Staged from the Edward B. Knight Pier overlooking the Atlantic Ocean where White Street meets Atlantic Avenue, fireworks begin at 9 p.m on July 4. For information, visit keywestrotary.com. Monroe County-owned Higgs Beach is a great place to watch the
display.
Marathon
A full day of beachside activities begins with a patriotic parade starting at 11 a.m. from Marathon High School to Sombrero Beach and fireworks starting at approximately 9 p.m. hosted by the City of Marathon and the Rotary Club of Marathon. US1 Radio 104.1 will play patriotic music along with the fireworks
display. Boaters are encouraged to watch from offshore of Sombrero Beach. Admission is free. Visit floridakeysmarathon.com for more information. Monroe County operates the Florida Keys Marathon Airport in Marathon.
Islamorada
The Upper Keys Rotary Club and the Village of Islamorada will co-host the Independence Day Celebration at Founders Park, mile marker 87, from 6 to 10 p.m., Monday, July 4. There will be an apple pie baking contest judged at 6:30 p.m. and a patriotic puppy parade and costume contest at 7:30 p.m. at the amphitheater stage. Fireworks are scheduled for after the sun sets. On-site parking will be available for a $10 donation per vehicle. No coolers, glass
containers, or outside food are permitted. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Admission is free. Islamorada.fl.us for more information.
Key Largo
The Key Largo Chamber of Commerce will host its annual July 4 parade starting at 10 a.m. The parade will begin at mile marker 98.2 in front of Anthony’s Clothing Store. At approximately 9:30 p.m., the annual bayfront Blackwater Sound fireworks celebration will be at Monroe County-owned Rowell’s Waterfront Park, mile marker 104.5. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Visit web.keylargo chamber.org/events for more details.
**Monroe County Fire Rescue reminds residents and visitors to leave fireworks to the professionals this 4th of July weekend.
Log In
