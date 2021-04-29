A 23-year-old Key Largo woman was arrested Wednesday evening following a search warrant at her residence that turned up a large amount of pills, hallucinogenic mushrooms and marijuana products.
Hayley Anne Colarusso was charged with trafficking in Oxycodone, possession of hallucinogens with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Colarusso was purchasing illegal drugs overseas and having them shipped to her residence.
The Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service took part in the investigation.
A search at her residence on the 100 block of Gumbo Limbo Drive resulted in the discovery of the following:
• 60 Oxycodone pills
• 21 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms
• 1.5 ounces of THC oil
• 28 THC vape cartridges
• 12.8 grams of marijuana
• 2 Xanax pills
• A digital scale, devices to smoke marijuana and materials used to package drugs for individual sale
Colarusso was taken to jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.