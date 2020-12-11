Justin Philip Donehoo, 32, of Key Largo

A 32-year-old Key Largo man was arrested Sunday night after

threatening to kill others with a pellet gun.

Justin Philip Donehoo was charged with

aggravated assault and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a

convicted felon.

There were no injuries reported.

Deputy Andersen

Harrill, responded to a residence on the 900 block of Alhambra Drive at approximately 11:46 p.m. regarding a domestic situation. He made

contact with a 53-year-old female who stated her nephew, later identified as Donehoo, pointed a black rifle at her.

Donehoo was having an argument with a different 28-year-old female,

slamming doors and

making noise when the

53-year-old confronted him. That’s when

Donehoo pointed the rifle — later determined to be a pellet gun — at her and said, “Everyone in this house will be dead before the cops come.”

The 53-year-old

female left and called 911. She told Deputy Harrill she believed the rifle to be a real firearm,

