A 32-year-old Key Largo man was arrested Sunday night after
threatening to kill others with a pellet gun.
Justin Philip Donehoo was charged with
aggravated assault and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a
convicted felon.
There were no injuries reported.
Deputy Andersen
Harrill, responded to a residence on the 900 block of Alhambra Drive at approximately 11:46 p.m. regarding a domestic situation. He made
contact with a 53-year-old female who stated her nephew, later identified as Donehoo, pointed a black rifle at her.
Donehoo was having an argument with a different 28-year-old female,
slamming doors and
making noise when the
53-year-old confronted him. That’s when
Donehoo pointed the rifle — later determined to be a pellet gun — at her and said, “Everyone in this house will be dead before the cops come.”
The 53-year-old
female left and called 911. She told Deputy Harrill she believed the rifle to be a real firearm,
