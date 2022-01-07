A 52-year-old Key Largo man was charged Tuesday with supplying crack cocaine to a woman who later died after ingesting the drug.
Anthony Earl Fuller was charged with homicide-negligent manslaughter.
“I want to thank the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office for their hard work on this case,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “I hope this provides some closure to the victim’s family as well as send the message to drug dealers that they will be held accountable for their actions.”
The case began on Aug. 14, 2021 when Major Crimes Unit Detectives responded to a Key Largo residence on 78th Avenue regarding the death of 51-year-old Jennifer Winslow.
Evidence of drug use was observed at the scene. The investigation revealed Winslow ingested crack cocaine just prior to her death.
Further investigation revealed Fuller provided or sold her the drugs.
The Sheriff’s Office worked closely with the State Attorney’s Office in developing this case.
Fuller was already in jail Tuesday on other drug-related charges when he was additionally charged in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.