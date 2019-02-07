Key Largo man arrested for heroin

A 40-year-old Key Largo man was arrested early Saturday morning for possessing heroin.

Steven Dexter Bennett was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Deputy Jose Hernandez stopped a Kia sport utility vehicle at 12:26 a.m. for

failure to stop at a stop sign at Laguna Avenue and Caribbean Drive in Key Largo. There was a driver and three passengers inside the SUV. Deputy Hernandez detected the odor of marijuana in the vehicle. The SUV was searched. Less than a gram of marijuana was found under the driver’s seat.

A black case was found in the map pocket behind the driver’s seat. There were 11 clear baggies containing a pink, rock-like substance in the case as well as a syringe, spoon with burnt reside and a tourniquet. The rock-like substance field tested positive for heroin. There was a total of 2.7 grams of heroin.

All the men denied ownership until Bennett ultimately stated the illegal items were his.

Bennett was taken to jail.