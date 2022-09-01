The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in the Aug. 25 arrest of a Key Largo man who threatened to shoot and kill his ex-girlfriend.
Cory John Davidson, 35, was charged with aggravated assault, battery and obstructing justice.
Davidson pushed the 35-year-old victim to the ground, dragged her cross the floor, refused to let her call 911, pointed a handgun at her and threatened to kill her while she was at Davidson’s residence.
The incident was reported to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. James Hager worked with them to obtain warrants for Davidson’s arrest. Davidson was booked into jail in Monroe County.
