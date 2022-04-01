Ian Koblick, Founder and President of the Marine Resources Development Foundation (MRDF) of Key Largo was recently honored by the Historical Diving Society as the 2021 recipient of their Diving Pioneer Award.
According to the Society’s website, “The Award recognizes the career achievements of individuals for their life-long contributions to the field of diving and underwater arts, science, and technology.”
Jon Council, President of the Historical Diving Society traveled to Key Largo earlier this month to present the Award.
Koblick joins such underwater legends as Jacques Cousteau and Dr Sylvia Earle.
He told the News Leader, “I am very honored to be listed with this well-known and distinguished group most of whom I had the privilege of working with and knew as friends.”
Koblick began the career for which he is being recognized as an Aquanaut in the undersea habitat and laboratory known as Tektite I in 1969. He went on to become the project manager of Tektite II during the summer of 1970 while also serving as a special assistant to the Governor of the US Virgin Islands.
Continuing his focus on undersea living and saturation diving, Ian became the Director of the Puerto Rico International Undersea Laboratory (PRINUL) where he designed and oversaw the undersea habitat named La Chalupa from 1971 through 1976.
Relocating to South Florida, Koblick continued to make an impact on underwater science, salvage, and education. He is the co-author of Living and Working in the Sea, still considered to be the definitive work on the subject.
In the mid 1980’s Ian partnered with Dr Neil Monney to acquire the now decommissioned La Chalupa. The habitat was refurbished and relocated to Key Largo where it was converted to Jules Undersea Lodge, the first and only underwater hotel. Since opening in 1986, it continues to host both guests and science education programs.
Koblick’s ongoing focus is on marine education principally through the Marine Lab arm of MRDF. Collocated with the lagoon containing the Lodge, Marine Lab provides a wide array of both in person and online programs.
