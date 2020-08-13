To better understand the extent of the Dengue fever outbreak in Monroe County, the Florida Department of Health has been working with the community to identify individuals who have recovered from the mosquito-borne illness in the last few months.
Through these efforts, an additional five cases of Dengue fever have been found in the Key Largo area through antibody testing. These cases had onset dates during May, June and July 2020.
These five additional cases of Dengue bring the total this year in Monroe County to 45.
Help limit exposure- intact windows and screens and the use of air conditioning, keeping the area around your residence free from containers that collect water, wearing protective clothing and the appropriate use of insect repellents.
The Department reminds all residents to drain all standing water at least once per week and designate individuals to share this key responsibility within the business or household.
For more information, visit www.floridahealth.gov/dengue or www.keysmosquito.org.
To view surveillance reports, including weekly mosquito-borne illness surveillance reports, visit: www.tinyurl.com/mosquitosurveillance.
