Now with Christmas shopping wrapping up -- pun intended, ho ho ho -- many people will be spending this weekend scrambling for their last minute items for Wednesday’s Yuletide holiday.
One of the great advantages of living in South Florida is the many
outdoor opportunities available to get those final items off gift lists, via local Christmas festivities.
As such, over the last two Sundays at Sacred Heart Church in Homestead, the Columbiettes have been hosting outdoor Christmas Bazaars, and selling their handmade Christmas ornaments and gifts there.
This newly established female auxiliary of Sacred Heart’s Knights of
Columbus Council 4998, has been using the well received opportunities to raise awareness of their organization, and funds for it.
Lest you missed the Columbiettes previous Sunday afternoons however, there will be a final Christmas Bazaar on Saturday December 21st at Sacred Heart’s Parish Hall, located at 106 SE 2nd Road in Homestead.
There you can purchase their items and more, while enjoying some South Florida Christmas fun in the process!
Along with the Knights of Columbus, who are sponsoring the event to benefit their assembly, there will be free admission, hourly free giveaways, and
refreshments for all from 8 am-4 pm.
Space may still be available, so interested vendors can contact 786-226-6374 or 305-321-1466 for more information.
With the opportunity to get Christmas shopping completed, and help both of these local charities, you’ll be allowing them to spread joy to so many others who benefit from these groups working in the community, now and throughout the year -- while stocking up (one last pun of course, wink) on some sweet deals and bountiful bargains at the same time!
