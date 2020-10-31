The Sheriff’s Office is reminding motorists and residents that although COVID-19 may limit the number of trick or treaters this year, some families and communities may decide to continue the tradition. The CDC reminds everyone that if you may have COVID-19 or you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters.
Anyone can visit www.cdc.gov for more information on lower risk ways to celebrate the holidays.
For further information on Halloween safety from the Florida Department of Health can be found here: http://orange.floridahealth.gov/newsroom/2020/10/halloween-safety.html
Motorists should be aware that popular celebration and/or trick-or-treating hours are generally from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., so please be especially alert during those times.
If your children are going trick or treating on Halloween (the above COVID-19 related suggestions taken into account as well):
• Make sure kids wear light colored costumes with plenty of reflective tape so they are visible to cars and trucks. Take a flashlight along for added visibility.
• Look left, right and left again when crossing the street.
• Everyone should put electronic devices away so there are no distractions.
• If possible, have kids go trick or treating while it is still light outside.
• Kids should be accompanied by an adult, or an older brother or sister.
• Enter homes only if you're with a trusted adult.
• Only visit well-lit houses.
• Don't stop at dark houses.
• Never accept rides from strangers.
• Kids should not sample candy until it has been checked by an adult for possible tampering.
• Notify a deputy if suspicious or harmful items are found in your child’s collection of treats.
• Kids should stay away from homes with dogs loose in the yard.
• Having a Halloween party is a good alternative to the tradition of trick or treating. It gives kids an opportunity to have a good time in a supervised and safe atmosphere.
Tips for people driving on Halloween:
• Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited on Halloween and may dart in front of cars when crossing the street.
• Take extra time and look carefully for kids at intersections, on medians and on curbs.
• Enter and exit driveways slowly and carefully.
• Eliminate any distractions inside your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings.
• Drive slowly, anticipate heavy pedestrian traffic and turn your headlights on earlier in the day to spot children from greater distances.
• Popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. so be especially alert for kids during those hours
And a few tips for pet owners:
• Don't leave your pet out in the yard on Halloween. There are plenty of pranksters who will go out of their way to tease pets and you don’t want your dog to bite a trick-or-treater who might venture too close.
• Trick-or-treat candy is not for pets: Chocolate is poisonous to many animals, and tin foil and cellophane candy wrappers can be hazardous if swallowed by your pet.
• Be careful your cat or dog doesn't dart out through the open door when you open it for trick or treaters.
