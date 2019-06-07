As part of our ongoing commitment to the community and safety of our youth, the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) will be conducting proactive juvenile curfew enforcement details throughout Miami-Dade County.
This initiative will commence this week continuing throughout the summer. The ordinance makes it unlawful for any person under the age of 17 to be in any public place in Miami-Dade County, either on foot or in a vehicle during curfew hours, 11 pm to 4 am.
It is the responsibility of parents and legal guardians to ensure their children comply with the curfew. It is the intent of MDPD to substantially reduce acts of crime and delinquency committed by juveniles and to provide for the care, safety, and protection of law abiding juveniles and other citizens.
For additional information regarding the juvenile curfew ordinance - https://www8.miamidade.gov/global/police/juvenile-curfew.page
