The Miami-Dade Police Department detectives arrested 16-year old, Patrick Dean for the shooting of a security guard.
According to investigators, South District officers responded to 21380 SW 112 Avenue, reference a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered a security guard who was suffering from numerous gunshot wounds.
The victim reported, while he was patrolling the parking lot, he observed a male acting suspiciously looking into windows of parked cars. As he pproached the suspicious male, the subject reached into his waistband, removed a
handgun and began shooting.
The subject fled in an unknown direction.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to Jackson South Medical Center.
Through investigative means, detectives were able to positively identify the shooter as Patrick Dean. He was arrested and was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center without incident.
