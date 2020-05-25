Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez has announced that the reopening of pools in condominium and apartment complexes and other private communities will coincide with the June 1st target date for the reopening of beaches. The pool reopenings will be subject to certain restrictions.
The Mayor and medical experts will review the rules and recommendations later this week. The announcement came during a virtual meeting on Sunday, May 24, 2020, with the mayors and city managers of Miami-Dade County's coastal communities and the medical experts.
On Friday, May 22, 2020, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez and his senior staff met virtually with the mayors and city managers of all of Miami-Dade County's coastal municipalities to discuss the reopening of beaches and the expansion of hotel accommodations to guests other than essential lodgers. Mayor Gimenez and the municipal leaders all agreed to a target date of June 1st. We will continue to update the community on the progress of the ongoing discussions.
