Homestead Vice Mayor Julio Guzman officially launched his campaign for Mayor at a campaign kickoff event at the Malibu Bay Clubhouse on May 11th.
The enthusiastic crowd gathered around the pool deck for the first hour enjoying a lively party atmosphere with food, drink and music.
There to support Guzman was Florida City Commissioner James “Boo Boo” Gold. Gold stated, “Now we need to change with the times, need to bring change. And Julio is the perfect candidate for the City of Homestead.”
The guests then moved to the indoor event space to listen as elected official, community and faith-based leaders got the crowd fired up on Guzman’s behalf.
As the first speaker, Homestead Councilperson Erica Avila gave a rousing endorsement of Guzman. “I think it’s important that we have representation that we can connect to. I think that when you come from a culture, living in a mixed community, Hispanic, being a hard worker, having a business, young children and a family, he can relate to a lot of issues that we have here,” she said. “The decisions that Julio will make is to make everybody benefit. We have people here from Florida City, Doral, Cutler Bay. Julio is a businessman, an entrepreneur. He will listen to you and make sure your concerns are addressed on the dais. I support Julio Guzman for mayor.”
The audience erupted in applause as Guzman took the microphone, “I’m running for mayor to bring change. I am extremely prideful of being from Homestead, and it hurts me when people speak poorly of Homestead.” He proudly shouted, “I’m from Homestead!”
In a press release from his campaign it states:
As Vice Mayor, Julio has been committed to improving traffic, upgrading the city’s infrastructure, and proffering solutions to tackle the city’s solid waste and garbage collection challenges. Julio is adamant in establishing a vibrant food scene and attract restauranteurs to Homestead by providing incentives and streamlining the permitting process. He will continue his efforts to revitalize downtown, enhance public safety, and support our military.
As a resident of the city for over 40-years and a licensed Real Estate Broker since 2005, he also serves on the Miami Realtor Commercial Board of Governors advocating for commercial development to attract higher paying jobs.
“It’s evident Homestead needs change, and a bold new vision. As Mayor of Homestead, I will place residents first and create an environment that encourages community engagement and participation in the design of a new, vibrant, prestigious Homestead.”
