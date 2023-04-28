The Newspaper Club at Air Base K-8 Center
With the current state of journalism – alongside the recent firings earlier this week at CNN and Fox News – I was gratefully relieved to see the future of the profession is in good hands, due to the members of Air Base K-8 Center’s Newspaper Club.
This group of 14 students, ranging from sixth to eighth graders, work to create their monthly school paper, and I had the pleasure of meeting these bright minds on April 25 to discuss my own reporter experiences, and take any questions they had about it or journalism in general.
These kids did not disappoint.
Armed and ready with a computer, pen, and paper at each of their desks as I walked into their classroom, they fired off questions on everything from “what was my most memorable interview,” to “ what would I have done, if not for journalism,” even “who was my most difficult person to interview,” and I spent a fun-filled hour answering these questions and more from the inquisitive group.
The entire time I was as in awe of their inquiries, as they were in finding out what it’s like to be a reporter.
At one point I even tested their mettle, and mentioned a story I had written, in answer to “what was my toughest story to do.”
But, I didn’t name the person in the story or when I wrote it, just the subject, as I wanted to see if they were anxious to find out for themselves.
And within minutes, a student found the story, “Where is Maribel?” –
a heart-wrenching cold case published back on June 23, 2021.
This was all the proof I needed – they were curious to get an answer, and willing to do the work/research; all the trademarks of a good journalist.
Headed up by fellow Air Base K-8 Center (ABK8) alumni Samantha Ruiz; now a junior at Coral Reef High School and recipient of the Miami-Dade County Public Schools 2023 Outstanding Youth Volunteer Award last month, Ruiz works with the junior journalists to cover stories of interest to them and their readers.
This undertaking sprung out of a creative writing project at ABK8 that she took part in as a sophomore. With guidance by her mentor, ABK8 Upper Academy teacher Nancy Wright, they worked together over the summer to expand it into what became the Newspaper Club this school year.
As such, Ruiz noted the goal of the club.
“We work to inform and engage the student body,” said Ruiz, “as well as teach these young minds the amazing benefits of the written word and how to grow in this writing journey.”
And in a couple of weeks, you may be able to see an example of this in our paper.
I challenged the club to think of some interesting stories taking place in their own communities, that they felt our readers had to know about: their local news.
Neighborhood events, heroes, attractions; all the things we love to cover, and I love to write about.
You can just imagine the excited look on their faces, as they rolled off idea after idea of stories to me; they are so ready for this.
Before I left, I gladly posed for a group picture with them in the hallway, after which we said our goodbyes.
In the classroom with Ruiz and Wright, I thanked them both for the opportunity to meet with them, and explained just how much I enjoyed the hour with the students.
I also think that once you get to read their stories, you’ll enjoy them even more.
Even more so, you’ll see that journalism is going to be just fine.
