Jonya Moore is a top performing senior at South Dade Senior High School. She has earned many honors and has an unweighted GPA of 3.9 and a weighted GPA of 5.0. She is among the top five precent academically in her class.
Moore, 18, of Homestead, will attend the University of Florida this fall where she plans to prepare for law school.
“I have wanted to be a lawyer since I was in the fourth grade. I have worked to become familiar with the law.”
During her years at South Dade, she has been involved in many academic clubs and she has participated in the Legal Studies program and the IB program. Moore has participated in the debate team and mock trial group.
“We debated the question on whether schools should have resource officers. We debated both sides of the issue during meets. With mock trial team, we learned how the court system really works. It was fun and I learned how to prepare cross examinations, opening statements and closing statements. I learned how to formulate objections,” said Moore. “I really loved being a part of debate and mock trial.”
Moore is well rounded academically and socially. She was a member of the Math Honor Society and the Science Honor Society. She was secretary of the National Honor Society. She was in Student Government and captain of the Cheer Team. She was voted prom queen. She was elected to speak at the Capping Ceremony which takes place before the graduation ceremony.
“In Student Government, we created events. We created homecoming theme and got the whole school involved. We created other events for the school. We used social media to promote the events,” she said.
“I was captain of the cheer team and we cheered on most of the athletic teams.”
Seniors in Florida get to attend Grad Bash, and this was a fun experience. “One of my favorite memories will be Grad Bash. I really enjoyed it,” said Moore.
She was in a program with Miami-Dade County School Board member Luisa Santos where she helped with her social media. Moore has also earned scholarship money.
Charmaine Underwood, director of South Dade’s magnet programs said she has been very impressed with Moore during her four years in high school. “She is the daughter I would love to have had. She is a gracious, beautiful human being and she is dedicated and a friend to the end. She is very hard working. I loved watching her grow and blossom and I will miss her,” said Underwood.
Moore is looking forward to moving on with the next chapter of her life and going to the University of Florida.
South Dade Seniors hold Capping Ceremony
South Dade Senior High School has a unique graduation tradition known as the Capping ceremony. The students honor someone who was a big part of their entire life, not just high school. This could be parent, a coach, a favorite teacher or a mentor. That person sits with them during the ceremony and puts the graduation cap on their head.
The seniors also vote on favorite teachers at South Dade and invite them to give speeches. This ceremony takes place a few days before the actual graduation.
“This is a nice ceremony for seniors before they graduate,” said Charmaine Underwood, director of the magnet program. “It has been a tradition here since the school opened. I believe we are the only school in Dade County that has this ceremony. Some classes have left video presentations as a final gift. It is a beautiful time before the rush of graduation and an opportunity for the students to honor people who have made a positive impact on their life.”
