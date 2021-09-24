Thursday, September 30, 6:30 pm
With so much negative energy bombarding all of us day after day regarding the running of our federal and state governments, some may feel that they have no say in how our elected officials represent us. But local governments agencies can have a profound affect on a families day to day life.
Now is the time to stop complaining and take part in your local government in Homestead.
The three men running for the office of mayor representing the City of Homestead will appear at a virtual town hall on Thursday evening, Sept. 30th at 6:30 pm.
The public is invited to participate by logging in via Zoom or Facebook Live. With the easy, uncomplicated registration, there is also the opportunity to type in your questions for any or all of the candidates.
You can ask each of the candidates to tell you how they will be responding to your issues, your concerns, and how they will help your family live a good life right here in Homestead.
The town hall is being organized by the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority - Pi Delta Omega Chapter based in South Florida. Moderating the town hall and asking her own questions to the candidates is D’Bria Bradshaw, Esq., the chairperson of the Connection and Social Action Committee for the sorority chapter. The motto of the AKA sorority committee is Awareness, Knowledge and Action (AKA). One way they take this vision of service to the community is by hosting town halls for local candidates during an election period.
The candidates will each be allowed two minutes for opening statements, and one minute for a closing statement. The event should last one hour.
The candidates are: Stever Losner, a local attorney who is running for reelection, currently serving his first term as Homestead Mayor; Elvis Maldonado, who served for 10 years on Homestead City Council; and Jeff Porter, a local businessman who previously served four terms as Homestead Mayor.
To log in to the virtual town hall register at www.akapdo.org, and click on Events. When you register there is a box to type your questions for the candidates.
The event will be streamed on both -
Zoom Webinar ID: 871 9145 6610
and Facebook Live: @MiamiAKAs.
Early voting is available on Thursday, Sept. 30, 11 am to 7 pm; Friday, Oct. 1, 11 am to 7pm; and Saturday, Sept. 2, 8 am to 4 pm.
Primary Election Day is Tuesday, Oct. 5, 7 am to 7 pm.
