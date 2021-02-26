In recent weeks when I’ve talked about our NASCAR race weekend this year, I’ve touched on numerous topics, mostly pertaining about how excited we are to have fans back at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and what those fans can expect from an “off the track” standpoint as we transition to an early-season race.
The one thing I have not really discussed is how proud and eager this community should be to play host to this weekend. Having an event of this magnitude is as much about all of you who make up the area that we have called home since 1995 as it is about anything else. I really believe that any city is defined by the events that it hosts - sporting or otherwise. The fact that we have welcomed NASCAR here each year since 1995, including the premier series – the NASCAR Cup Series – annually since 1999, is something that we can all relish and in which we can take a great deal of pride.
Many people might not be aware of this, but Homestead-Miami Speedway is one of only 23 venues across the country that are scheduled to host a NASCAR Cup Series event in 2021. It makes us pretty unique in that regard, no matter the time of the year, whether it is the championship race or the third race of the season. Facilities such as Nashville Superspeedway and Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas are each slated to host their first Cup Series races ever in 2021, eliciting a tremendous amount of pomp and circumstance in those communities. Same for Road America in Lake Elkhart, Wisconsin, which will be the site of a Cup Series race on July 4 this year. That event will be just the second-ever in the Cup Series and first since 1956. They are proud of this fact.
I recall vividly our opening weekend in 1995 and the excitement that pervaded South Florida, especially in the City of Homestead, a little more than three years after a natural catastrophe tried to take away everything we had built up. The streets were lined with residents and business owners as the team haulers made their way through town on the way to what is now South Florida’s epicenter of racing. Just a few years after welcoming the Miami Marlins and Florida Panthers to the local sports scene, it was like another professional sports team entering the market. This was a little different in the fact that this was right around the corner – a neighbor in a way. When the races come to Homestead-Miami Speedway – no matter the discipline – it’s not inconceivable to cross paths with one of the many drivers who have performed here at one of the local convenience stores on Speedway Boulevard or Campbell Drive.
A great deal has changed since that first year of NASCAR racing in South Florida and the Grand Opening of Homestead-Miami Speedway – first referred to Homestead Motorsports Complex. The City of Homestead is vastly different from what it was then – and even before Hurricane Andrew for that matter. The City’s population has swelled to pre-Andrew numbers, and then some. Businesses are blooming regularly, as South Dade has become an attractive place to be, not just for residents but now for commercial purposes as well. Everyone is seeing the benefits of being here. The one thing that has remained in a constant is the fact that each year since 1995, the best stock car drivers in the world have exhibited their craft right here in our backyard. Be proud of that.
Although the number of fans at the track will not be what they usually are because of the pandemic, we will still have upwards of 10,000 people populating our facility on both Saturday and Sunday. It shows that we’ve made huge strides as an industry in identifying ways that we can host fans at our events and do it in a safe, responsible manner. Just like in years past, many of these people will be visiting area restaurants and staying at the local hotels. Just as we strive to make everyone who comes through our gates feel right at home, let’s also show all of the visitors who travel to Homestead exactly why Homestead-Miami Speedway is a part of NASCAR’s annual schedule. Let’s be proud of it.
It’s said that absence makes the heart grow fonder, and judging by the response of our fans for these two races, everyone was very eager to return to Homestead-Miami Speedway to watch the exhilarating racing that takes place here. We have already reached capacity for Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400, which includes our brand new Container Bar, situated at Turn 1, which is a true representation of what Miami is all about and what our race weekends will be emblematic of in future years. We want to show race fans and event-goers alike all of the amenities that make Miami such a special and unique city. The demand was truly remarkable, and for that everyone can be proud.
When the green flag drops this Sunday a little after 3:30 pm for the Dixie Vodka 400, all eyes of the racing world will be on Miami and Homestead-Miami Speedway. And about three hours later we could be on the cusp of history with three straight first-time winners claiming the checkered flag to commence a season. Fans who have followed us know that we have been the site of many iconic moments in the sport, including all of Jimmie Johnson’s record-tying seven championships and the closest finish for a championship in NASCAR history, when Tony Stewart edged out Carl Edwards in 2011. For all of those moments that are etched in our minds, you can be proud.
While I have gone through all of the reasons you have to be proud, there is not enough space to encompass everything I have to be proud about. I grew up in Miami, fell into the motorsports world at a relatively young age working for our track founder Ralph Sanchez, and it’s been the only profession I have known. I have seen our facility rise from potato and corn fields and become one of the most picturesque and competitive tracks on the circuit. Almost two years ago I was fortunate enough to be named President of Homestead-Miami Speedway. I am extremely proud of that and proud of what lies ahead for this track.
NASCAR ACTION THIS WEEKEND
Saturday, February 27 at 4:30 PM (ET)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 250
Tune In: FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90
Sunday, February 28 at 3:30 PM (ET)
NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400
Tune In: FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90
Tickets: 866-409-RACE; www.homesteadmiami
UPCOMING HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY EVENTS
March 5 - Fast Lane Friday
March 12 – 14 - Challenge Miami Triathlon
March 19 - Fast Lane Friday
