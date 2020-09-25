Ocean Conservancy and VolunteerCleanup.org are looking forward to safely celebrating the 2020 International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) with you - a global community of ocean advocates!
During the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, we all must focus on staying safe and healthy. We are asking ocean lovers everywhere to #CleanOn.
This year, to ensure safety and comply with all COVID related restrictions, instead of a large one-day event with large group cleanups, a cleanup season will be held from September 19 - November 1, 2020.
During this time, you can participate in the following ways: join a small group cleanup or do your own solo cleanup. Please review the details and resources online that allow you, your family, friends, and community an opportunity to make an impact during the 2020 ICC season.
Join a small group cleanup Find an organized small group cleanup online.
Deering Estate is also hosting small coastal cleanups. For more info, please contact Vanessa.Trujillo@miamidade.gov.
Do your own #SoloCleanup
You can participate as often as you would like, and there are prizes for those who do the most!
You must adhere to all local guidelines for mask wearing in public and social distancing. Review the Miami-Dade County emergency orders. No gatherings of more than 10 people are permitted at this time. Locations can be your favorite beach, shoreline park on Biscayne Bay, waterway by paddlecraft or even your neighborhood.
You can also make a difference year-round! Download the Clean Swell app and document the trash you collect around the clock or start your own Cleanup at a beach near you.
Scientists estimate that more than 17 billion pounds of plastic enter our ocean every year threatening marine life from coral polyps to sharks, the health of people, and local economies. By the year 2050, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish.
International Coastal Cleanup (ICC), spearheaded by the Ocean Conservancy, is the world's largest, one-day volunteer effort to clean up the marine environment and raise awareness for this issue.
VolunteerCleanup.org organizes Miami's regional ICC effort, with 40+ individual cleanup events across the county. To find a site outside of Miami, please visit the Ocean Conservancy website.
