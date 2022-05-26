The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released data Wednesday showing that 2,253 Florida hospital inpatients had COVID-19, as the number steadily increases.
The total was up from 2,157 inpatients with COVID-19 on Tuesday. The new data also showed 189 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up from 178 on Tuesday.
Florida in recent weeks has seen steady increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, though the numbers remain far lower than early in the year,
when the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus swept across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.