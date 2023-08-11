Nearly a month into a stifling heat wave, corrections officials are attempting to alleviate sweltering conditions in Florida’s unairconditioned prisons, but advocates for inmates say the efforts fall short and aren’t being carried out the same way at all facilities.
Throughout July, inmates’ supporters pressed the Department of Corrections to take steps to offer some relief to the roughly 85,000 people locked up in prisons. Advocates scored a victory when department officials agreed to allow inmates to wear shorts and T-shirts instead of the mandated standard “Class A” clothing — undershirts, dress shirts, underwear, long pants, socks and shoes or boots — for most of the day.
Many prisons are decades old — as an example, Union Correctional Institution, which is in Bradley’s district, has been operating since 1913 — and installing air conditioning in all facilities would be expensive and take years to complete. Also, some aging facilities don’t have infrastructure that can be retrofitted for modern cooling systems.
Temperatures inside buildings without air conditioning can soar 15 degrees higher than the temperature outside. That means temperatures over 100 degrees last month put the thermometer above 115 inside prisons in some regions.
Denise Rock, executive director of Florida Cares Charity Corp., said not all inmates are being allowed to shed extra layers. As she fields hundreds of messages from inmates’ loved ones expressing concern about the heat and reporting conditions at facilities, Rock said not all prisons are following Dixon’s directive.
Rock’s group for weeks pleaded with corrections officials to relax the uniform standards. But she’s also asking them to reduce indoor temperatures by turning off lights during the day, boosting the number of fans in common living areas and providing access to showers throughout the day.
When asked about mitigation measures, department spokesman Walker said the agency has “air-conditioned housing units serving the most vulnerable inmate populations, including the infirmed, mentally ill, pregnant and geriatric.”
Day-use areas, including chapels, medical facilities and administration offices, are equipped with air conditioning, Walker added. Institutions also are audited and comply with federal standards. Some prisons built before air conditioning was common “were instead designed to facilitate airflow to provide natural cooling within them,” according to Walker.
Cynthia Cooper said her husband, Vohn, was in confinement last week in a small cell with no windows and no ventilation at Tomoka Correctional Institution in Volusia County. Four “medium-sized” wall fans and a large exhaust fan were inadequate to cool a common area, she said.
“Right now, it’s 97 degrees where I’m at. So if it’s 97 degrees outside, you have to add 15 degrees to that inside that dorm. There’s 80 men in that dorm. It’s just ridiculous,” she told the News Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.