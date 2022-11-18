The Florida City Planning and Zoning Board approved a project known as Florida City Place during their November 10th meeting.
It will be located on a five-acre parcel on West Lucy Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue.
The project will have 174 apartments units and 65,000 square feet of commercial space. The apartments will offer 800 to 1,000 square feet of space. There will be five buildings. The project is expected to come before the commission on November 22.
“This is an area that needs redevelopment,” said Henry Isler, city planner for Florida City.
The process of creating the Ocean Gate Village housing development is moving along in Florida City.
During the November 9th meeting, the Commission passed a resolution approving the tentative plat of Ocean Gate Village; a replat of Lots 1 through 129 of industrial addition to Florida City. This includes all roads and a canal from four parcels. It involves creating a subdivision with four tracts, 14 blocks and 174 lots, located on the Southwest corner of Krome Avenue and West Palm Drive.
The Commission passed a resolution to authorize a lighting system and an associated components maintenance agreement between the State of Florida, Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Florida City for improvements on State Road 9336/SW 344 Street from SW 182 Avenue to State Road 5/U.S. 1.
Following a recommendation by Commissioner Eugene Berry, the Commission agreed to a contract with Tequesta Construction Services for pier and deck restoration at Fasulo Park. The contract is for $297,615.
In other items, Commissioner Sharon Butler is organizing an event to be known as “Day in the Park” on Tuesday, November 22nd, from 1 – 5 p.m. at Loren Roberts Park. There will be a meet and greet with local police officers along with other activities.
Butler said the City will provide several treats and there will be food trucks and other vendors present. The Commission approved her request of $1,500 toward the event.
Vice Mayor Walter Thompson said he has partnered with Good Shepherd Funeral Home to give Thanksgiving basket meals to families in the community.
Mayor Otis Wallace said that Branches, Florida City will be distributing free Thanksgiving meals on Thursday, November 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thompson commended Chief Pedro Taylor on the Police Department’s quick response to a shooting incident that occurred at the Florida City Busway. In less than 72 hours the suspect was apprehended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.