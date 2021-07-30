A six-member Homestead City Council approved a millage rate increase of 7.7500 mills per $1000 for August tax notices at its meeting Wednesday July 21. The rate was recommended following Council’s July 13 budget workshop.
The potential increase to ad valorem property taxes for fiscal 2022 was estimated by staff to be $138.59 per $100,000 of property value. This is a millage increase of 1.5445 from last year’s 6.2055 millage rate. Debt millage rate of 0.4150 mills was recommended for an increase of 0.0335 from last year rate.
These maximum 2022 millage rates would raise $27,599,979 in taxes for the City including $3,063,563 for the CRA (Community Redevelopment Agency).
Increased debt millage at the new level would raise $1,477,934.
“I would remind Council, you are not setting new tax rates here but these (rates) will go out on TRIM notices,” said City Manager Cate McCaffrey. “You do not set final rates until the final budget hearing.”
Council’s first public budget hearing is set for Monday September 13 at 5:30 PM. The final public budget hearing is scheduled for Wednesday September 29 at 5:01 PM.
The Manager said state statute limits municipal tax millage rates to 10 mills per $1,000.
Councilmember Sean Fletcher asked for a reminder of what city services would be supported by the increase. He was told a general increase in personnel for the police, parks, and general services was needed to maintain the level of services currently provided.
“I will vote against this but what I’m voting for is a deeper harder look at how we can be more efficient before we pass costs along to the public,” said Mayor Steve Losner.
Council approved the tentative millage increase by a vote of five to one, Losner voting No.
By a vote of five to zero, Council unanimously approved an amendment to the development plan to permit a liquefied natural gas facility sponsored by FPL on 11.5 acres in the Park of Commerce.
Councilmember Sean Fletcher recused himself due to his employment with FPL.
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is created by chilling natural gas down to -260 degrees, taking up to 600 times less space than vaporized gas. It can then be stored in a liquid form, converting it back to a gas when needed. LNG is colorless and odorless, and is relatively safe, dissipating if released into the open air.
The application was promoted as a way to attract new businesses to the City with economical LNG power. Council was skeptical. After a 2.3 mile construction project to connect to the distribution line, the facility would pay about $400,000 a year in City taxes.
A small portion of the selected site is in the secondary crash zone for the Air Reserve Base. HARB did not object to the application. The LNG storage tanks would be surrounded by a fifteen foot high inner wall enclosed by dense landscaping and an exterior eight foot perimeter wall.
Council’s initial hesitation on the application was due to a lack of job creation, the principle goal of the Park of Commerce plans.
Council’s final approval included the site plan and tentative re-plat for the project.
Eight Charter Review Committee recommendations were added to November’s ballot with Council’s unanimous approval. As discussed at the COW meeting, ballot questions include a four year mayoral term starting in 2023, filling Council vacancies, adding the “Resign to Run” rules to the Homestead’s election ordinance, and adding a twelve consecutive year rule to term limits for municipal offices.
The Biscayne Everglades Greenway trail was subject of a $1.843 million Sun Trail grant from the state. Staff awarded a 3.2 mile construction contract for the stretch along the canal to Florida Engineering and Development Corp. from $1,419,500 of grant monies. Staff got Council’s permission to hold the $424,410 grant balance as contingency for unforeseen conditions during the permitting phase.
A Council comment noted this project was in the works since the early 2000s and that it was nice to finally see it moving forward.
During Council reports, the Mayor’s resolution supporting the Cuban people in their struggle for freedom and for basic needs by maintaining economic sanctions against the Cuban dictatorship because of its violence was unanimously approved.
Council also approved a staff-drafted letter of opposition to FDOT’s preferred alternative for a constructed Florida City by-pass prior to the July 30 written deadline. The letter was addressed to Florida’s Governor.
Council approved a $76,549 landscaping beautification project for English Avenue as the preferred approach to City Hall from Campbell Drive. The contract includes a $12,000 annual maintenance budget.
Councilmember Sean Fletcher recommended adding a rescue unit to Homestead’s Fire Station 66 at 3100 SE 8th Street. The resolution to the County Fire Rescue Department was unanimously approved by Council.
