Intent on spreading information about the seriousness of climate change – especially sea level rise -- the South Dade Branch of the NAACP recently assembled a panel of national and local experts who urged the community to not lose sight of this menacing threat.
“As a civil rights issue, the impacts of climate change are devastating for African- American communities,” said Pam Brown-Eyo, chairwoman of the South Dade Branch’s Environmental and Climate Justice Committee, which sponsored the July 20 Zoom Town Hall Meeting.
“This is an opportunity to inform and update our vulnerable coastal communities on the hazardous threats of climate change and sea level rise and how those threats affect them in a personal way,” Brown-Eyo said.
“Climate change is a global issue, an American issue and an
African-American issue,” said
Dionne Hoskins-Brown, a scientist and educator who works with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Savannah State University faculty to educate and train more African American marine scientists.
Sea level rise, she explained, is just one aspect of climate change, but one that can have devastating impact on African Americans.
“Communities of color have a greater vulnerability,” she said, citing factors that include a greater risk of heat deaths, exposure to pollutants, higher energy bills that many may not be able to afford, housing and insurance inequalities, and racism in disaster prevention and relief efforts.
Hoskins-Brown is examining the potential impact of sea level rise on Gullah Geechee coastal communities located in South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.
During her presentation, she explained how sea level rise already is forcing the relocation of some black communities, a reality that could happen further south to black coastal communities in South Florida.
The online town hall, “Climate Change and Sea Level Rise Impacts on African-American Communities,” was moderated by celebrated former TV news anchor and reporter Edwin O’Dell, now president of O’Dell Communications.
The forum provided information on what local government and other agencies are doing to keep communities safe, including the “Resilient 305 Initiative” to tackle the challenges of climate change in South Florida, said Sandra St.
Hilaire, resilience coordinator for Miami-Dade County’s Office of Resilience.
Statistics on South Florida’s climate challenges are alarming, climate researchers say. Miami-Dade County has more people living less than 4 feet above sea level than any U.S. state, except Louisiana. The sea level around Florida is up to 8 inches higher than it was in 1950.
“Forty years from now water levels will be 2 feet higher,” said Katie Hagemann, resilience program manager for adaptation within the Office of Resilience at Miami-Dade County.
“Two feet of water make a big difference,” said Hagemann, who led the vulnerability assessment of the county's critical infrastructure to future flood risks amplified by sea level rise.
Florida is said to be the most at-risk state for flooding by the year 2100, meaning that some properties throughout South Florida will not be habitable.
“The history of Miami is the history of living with water,” Hagemann said, adding that current solutions include adding landfill to existing communities, exemplified by Miami Beach, Doral and West Kendall.
Other options are to construct buildings high off the ground as in the Keys and protect the shoreline by expanding green and blue ways, which can help absorb the impact of sea rise, Hagemann said.
The forum included remarks by invited local climate change activists and educators who talked about what they are doing to promote community awareness.
“One of the goals of the presentation, Brown-Eyo said, is “to connect people with the issues and solutions.”
The invited panelists included the following:
Zelalem Adefris, vice president of policy & advocacy, Catalyst Miami. Catalyst Miami’s mission is to identify and collectively solve issues adversely affecting low-wealth communities throughout Miami-Dade County.
Brad Brown, NAACP Florida State Conference, has been involved in major conferences on coastal zone management under climate change in the Caribbean and in Benin, West Africa.
Zachariah A. Cosner, climate and energy policy advocacy program director, Florida Conservation Voters. The Florida Conservation Voters is a tax-exempt advocacy organization that focuses exclusively on Florida environmental issues.
Scot Evans, associate professor, Department of Educational and Psychological Studies in the School of Education and Human Development at the University of Miami, and a community-engaged researcher.
Joanne Pérodin, climate justice program manager, The New Florida Majority, an independent organization working to increase the voting and political power of marginalized and excluded constituencies.
