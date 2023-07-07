This past weekend, while some traveled to celebrate and get ready for our country's independence day on July 4th, others organized to oppose the recent July 1st immigration law restricting the freedom of others.
In front of Homestead City Hall, protestors gathered to voice their opposition to the new state law SB1718.
After beginning with traditional dancers in native feathered headdresses and colorful clothing, speakers addressed the estimated 100+ people gathered there.
Many spoke about the new law, and their displeasure with it.
Sonia Moreno, the South Pride organizer for the event from the Florida Immigrant Coalition (FLIC) started the rally, explaining their role in the fight.
“Immigration Coalition is fighting to defend the rights of immigrants to repeal this horrible law,” said Moreno. “We are here because we need to keep fighting. Florida needs to keep fighting. Florida needs to fight back. We start to fight back today. We will win because we will be united.”
Informing the gathering crowd of the face-painting, water, and fruit available for them during the rally, Moreno also urged them to visit the other tables for information explaining the new law, after then announcing the next speaker, Reverend Robes Charles.
The Pastor of Sacred Heart Church in Homestead prayed for freedom during this new transition in Florida law.
“We know you are a just God who wants freedom, justice and peace for all. We are looking in this world, in this life, [for] the great liberation,” said Charles.
Charles further prayed for immigrants. “We want Lord, the triumph of justice in the state of Florida,” Charles said. “We want justice in the US. Justice for immigrants. We ask you to help us, to show respect and protection of all the immigrants. We are not illegals. We are marching claiming that there is justice. Justice in front of the injustice of those who are called leaders, that incarnate evil, discrimination, sin and violence against our people.”
Charles also asked for help in the future. “Help us achieve the peace, respect, dignity of each of your children. Help us live in tranquility without fear, with a good job, just wage and live the American life,” said Charles.
Lastly, Charles made a further plea for action.
We ask you that these laws may disappear ogether with those that are promoting them. You gave the people of Israel freedom from the yolk of pharaoh,” Charles said. “Today again we are asking that you give us the same freedom. The same happiness, the same peace, and the same justice that you gave to the people of Israel. Help us in this march so the crossing looks exactly like what you did for the people of Israel, walking, crossing the red sea on foot. Why? To have the life of freedom. In the name of Jesus Christ who lives and reigns for ever and ever. Amen.”
Marie Paul Gauston, Florida State House Representative for District 105 also attended in support of the rally.
“My brother and sister, I am here to tell Homestead, that I am in the fight with you, said Gauston. “So this law 1718, that law is not good for any one of you, your family, or the country. Law 1718 is a law that is dead, and I am against it. As an immigrant, I can’t stand here and be wishy-washy, and ask them to close the door behind me, and say that people cannot come in.
Especially when the people are already here. They are here, they have families, they have children and here we are coming with a law designed to hurt people.”
Gauston implored others to help in the fight against the new law.
“And I will say as well, to those who have legal papers, those of us who are citizens, those of us who have green cards, we have to stand with our brothers and sisters who don’t have the papers and tell them we are with them,” said Gauston. “If the system is broken, we need to fix it. My brothers, those who have your papers you have to be with us also. When there is a problem with one, it is a problem for all.”
Gauston also noted the reliance on immigrant work in Florida.“This state is for immigrants. Immigrants work too hard…now we don’t have people to work in businesses and that isn’t good for Florida. All the people have to work
together for a better life for all of us,” Gauston said.
Applauding those who turned up for the event, Gauston spoke lastly about why it was necessary they continue to work with all in the community.
“This is what democracy looks like, the way you are standing here right now, this is what it is all about,” said Gauston. “We need to stand together, be there for each other, we need to support each other. We need to make sure everybody, and everyone, lives with the respect and dignity they deserve in these United States of America. Thank you, I stand with you, I am with you, and I will continue to be here with you and support you in the position I was elected to serve. Until next time.”
Andres Vieres of the organization, We Count, addressed those in attendance, thanking them for being there as well and explaining why they also attended.
“The important part of our motive to be here is because the Latin system has been for many years, has been fought,” said Vieres. “ Latin people, where in the land they reach they have problems. Not only in the US, but in other countries (too). If you ask yourself, why do people fight against Latin people? There is only one motive. It is because we are like good land.”
Vieres continued and noted the contributions of Latin people to the US and abroad.
“Where we reach, we make produce, and those nations where Latin people reach, grow,” Vieres said. That nation grows because we are like a good seed. When it is planted, it will produce, and we produce good fruit. Let’s review a little history. In the Congress of this nation there are many Latin people as congressmen and making laws. In the Senate of the nation there is Latin. And what has happened with those Latin people? They have grown, prospered and they have helped with the increase of this nation.”
DJ Moyo talked about the widespread support for Saturday’s movement.
“The most beautiful thing today is unity,” said Moyo. “Everyone get close, together like family. Today is a special day…This battle is not just for today it is from now on. Let’s hear the yelling of a united voice.”
Moyo also talked the moment he heard about the law being created.
“When the law was passed, before it came to the governor’s desk, we couldn’t even eat, we felt sick when we heard about this,” Moyo said. “My Honduran friend showed me the law. We thought that will never pass here. And when it passed, we were sick. We are bigger than any other group. We have the African American representation, our Haitian brothers. I am from Orlando but here in south Florida the prettiest thing I see is unity.”
Moyo further challenged the youth to register and vote, saying they are the key. He then announced Homestead native Joe Zuniga, an award winning Tejano singer who sang his song Familias Unidas, amidst the audience before they geared up for the march.
As they began the two-mile loop from Homestead City Hall following the march’s neon green vested marshals, up to South Dixie Highway, and back down to Homestead City Hall, Miami Beach DJ Chetos Mix provided music to keep the crowd energized, and continue to do so upon their return.
That same energy seeks to fuel their mission to continue fighting for Florida immigrants rights, as Moreno said earlier.
“We are ready, yes we can,” said Moreno.
For more information on SB1718 and those fighting against it, visit the Florida Immigration Coalition website at https://floridaimmigrant.org/ and/or register with their WhatsApp group FLIC Hub.
