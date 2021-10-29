To celebrate Imagine a Day Without Water, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the appointment of Hardeep Anand to the position of Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WASD) Director of One Water Strategy.
The term “One Water” describes a comprehensive, integrated, long-term approach to community-based, resilient water management.
Water is recycled through a natural cycle and we are continuously reusing this water, directly or indirectly.
One Water leverages this approach within planning and implementation to meet current and future challenges.
A One Water approach also aims to break down siloes within water management both within County government and across jurisdictions, laying the foundation for a collaborative, integrated approach to water.
The Director of One Water Strategy will work to facilitate the development of a One Water Miami-Dade Master Plan, engaging all Departments that work to protect our water, and to convene and collaborate with the 34 cities within the County in an integrated watershed approach.
“This collaborative, innovative approach is key to better protecting our drinking water, our beloved Biscayne Bay, and our rivers and canals – by working together as one community to drive a holistic plan for water stewardship,” said Mayor Levine Cava. “As a proud champion of innovation, the environment, and a One Water approach, I am excited about the important work that Hardeep will take on in this new role and I know it will pay dividends for our residents in protecting our water now and for generations to come.”
