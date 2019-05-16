Illegal dumping continues to grow, as does burden on taxpayers - South Dade News Leader: Community News | South Dade News Leader | Miami Dade County

Illegal dumping continues to grow, as does burden on taxpayers

Posted: Thursday, May 16, 2019 4:54 pm

It is illegal and can be a felony to dump household appliances, construction materials, boats, trailers, RVs, and vegetative debris on County-owned vacant land and County rights-of-way and streets.

This fiscal year, there has been an increase of 227 tons of illegally dumped debris – 87 percent more than the year before Hurricane Irma. The extra disposal cost is paid by Monroe County taxpayers.

“The illegally dumped debris affects our quality of life, wildlife, and marine habitats,” said Cheryl Sullivan, Monroe County Director of Solid Waste. “It is a growing issue since Hurricane Irma and we need to discourage this type of behavior.”

Putting residential Hurricane Irma debris on the side of roads for pickup as part of the County’s recovery efforts ended more than a year ago. The County is working on curtailing dumping at hotspots, possibly by adding surveillance to the areas.

Household appliances – beds, dressers, appliances, carpeting, etc. – can be removed by local haulers at no cost to the resident. Contact your local hauler for more information.

Local haulers in the Upper Keys include:

• Village of Islamorada: Advanced Disposal - 305-853-3433

• MM 91 to the County Line: Keys Sanitary Services - 305-451-2025

• Ocean Reef: 305-367-2611

Boats, boat trailers, RVs without motors, campers, and other big items can be disposed at Monroe County’s three transfer stations at a price per ton.

To contact a transfer station regarding pricing, call:

• Key Largo: 305-367-4236

If you see illegal dumping, call Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 305-292-7000. For more information about illegal dumping, call Monroe County Solid Waste at 305-292-4323 or visit www.monroecounty-fl.gov/solidwaste.

Posted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 4:54 pm.

