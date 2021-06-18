The Redland Homes and Farms Association (RHFA) has been at the forefront for the past few months to stress on-going concerns that adversely impact the unique aspects of the historical residential/agricultural area.
As has been reported earlier this year, RHFA is actively engaged with Commissioners of Districts Eight and Nine as well as all applicable Miami-Dade County agencies to report code violations/incidents and be proponents for potential changes to clarify or strengthen related county policies.
The burning of toxic waste has been among the numerous topics and a fire in a former banana field, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, is a recent incident where items such as plastics, tires, and junk were ablaze. Although Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) responded, the fire did require additional response as the original fire either reignited or a new fire may have been set.
The property, at the southeast corner of the intersection of SW 207 Avenue and SW 188 Street, is in close proximity to Michael Wanek, President RHFA, and other RHFA members. He sent photographs and video to Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources, Environmental Resources Management (DERM and RER).
His shared concern was two-fold. First, the possibility of the fire spreading and second, the color of the flames might indicate that chemicals were being burned.
Vanessa McVay, High Risk/Compliance Manager, Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources Environmental Resources Management provided the following synopsis. “We had received a complaint of open burning at the property 30-6803-000-0087 on 5/26/2021. An Inspector responded that same day and documented that there was still smoldering of a trash pile. After confirming with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue that there were no open burn permits issued for that day, a Uniform Civil Violation Notice (UCVN) was issued to the property owner. Open burning for agricultural properties requires an open burn permits from the FL Dept of Agricultural and Consumer Services (FDACS).
The Inspector followed up the next day on 5/27 and documented that the fire was out. We are planning to collect soil samples to assess if there are any impacts to the ground as we do not know the type of material that was burned.”
McVay also provided the procedure for individuals who encounter fires. “For these cases, we recommend that the public first and foremost contact the Fire Dept (911) as the immediate concern is the fire spreading. They can then also contact DERM's 24/7 Complaints Desk at either 305-372-6955 or via e-mail at EnvironmentalComplaints@miamidade.gov. Additionally, I recommend contacting FDACS to file a complaint with them since they issue the open burn permits (FFSsupport@FDACS.gov). We work with FDACS to address these complaints all the time as most unpermitted open burning is for removal of trash/non-agricultural waste, usually at unpermitted solid waste sites.”
This particular property had prior cases with DERM and RER. An anonymous complaint --was filed in May 2020 with regard to overgrowth and accumulation of junk and trash. According to the case file the owner rented the property for farming and the couple later moved in with tents and a van. They stopped paying rent and he initiated eviction actions. Despite a judgement, the COVID-19 moratorium on evictions meant the individuals could not be removed and he was not able to gain access to the property.
Another anonymous complaint was made in March 2021 about people living in tents. Inspectors could not initially access the property and by May 4, 2021 the property owner informed the inspector the eviction had been carried out. Some mowing had been done and the overgrowth and junk/trash was being enforced from the May 2020 citation.
The longtime, joint property owner, Mr. Kalicharan, acknowledged assessment of a fine because of the fire and recounted the lengthy problems he faced with trying to evict the tenants. “I made a mistake in renting to the tenants.” He subsequently engaged a new tenant to be effective July 2021. He was not aware of the fire until the DERM inspector called from the property to ask permission to enter. He was on the road, almost to his destination of Orlando. He gave consent and she explained the citation they were issuing. “I am open to discussion with other property owners,” he said as part of a telephone interview.
“If people are going to make accusations, let’s have a discussion. I want to work with them as neighbors.” He later sent photographs of a pickup truck filled with items such as an old mattress illegally dumped on his property that he hauled away as he has done in the past.
Members of RHFA and other Redland property owners are stepping up to report incidents to appropriate county enforcement agencies with the goal of greatly reducing persistent code violations.
Illegal burning to eliminate waste generated by illegal dumping poses added dangers to the entire community.
Homeowners and other residents interested in the Redland Homes and Farms Association (RHFA) may contact Michael Wanek at (305) 726-7688 and through their Facebook page.
