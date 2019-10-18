The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man Monday morning who was stranded on Molasses Key overnight after his wife left in their boat with the intentions of returning, but never did as their vessel broke down sending her adrift.
She was rescued by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission who found her late Monday afternoon in the couple’s 22-foot boat adrift off Big Pine Key.
There were no serious injuries reported.
According to initial reports: Edmund Christopher James, 64, and Kendra Nicole Felling, 38, both of 6600 block of the Overseas Highway in Marathon, boarded their boat at 5:30 p.m. Sunday and went to Molasses Key. Felling was taking pictures of their dog when her cell phone fell into the water. Felling left Molasses Key about 7 p.m. Sunday in order to retrieve batteries and a flashlight ashore to help in the cell phone’s retrieval. James said that was the last time he saw Felling on Sunday. James’ cell phone was also on the boat.
James flagged down a passing boat the next day at 11 a.m. Monday. The U.S. Coast Guard responded and took James and their dog to U.S. Coast Guard Station Marathon. James stated he had no food or water, but he and their dog drank water from plants to stay hydrated.
The Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Coast Guard and the FWC began land and sea searches for Felling.
The FWC notified the U.S. Coast Guard and the Sheriff’s Office at 4:32 p.m. Monday that they found Felling in the Angler boat adrift off Big Pine Key. The boat had broken down.
Felling was taken to U.S. Coast Guard Station Marathon via the FWC whereupon she was reunited with James.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.