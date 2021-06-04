NOAA - The primary hazards from hurricanes and tropical cyclones are:
- Storm surge is the leading cause of hurricane related deaths in the United States. Storm surge and battering waves can result in large loss of life and cause massive destruction. Storm surge can travel several miles inland, especially along bays, rivers, and estuaries.
- Flooding from heavy rains is the second leading cause of fatalities from landfalling tropical cyclones. Widespread torrential rains often cause flooding hundreds of miles inland. This flooding can persist for several days after a storm has dissipated.
- Winds from a hurricane can destroy buildings and manufactured homes. Signs, roofing material, and other items left outside can become flying missiles during hurricanes.
- Tornadoes can accompany landfalling tropical cyclones.
- Dangerous waves produced by strong winds can cause deadly rip currents, significant beach erosion, and damage to structures, even when the storm is more than a 1,000 miles offshore.
